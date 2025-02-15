Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 181.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.72% to Rs 30.73 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries rose 181.48% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 59.72% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.30.7319.243.164.631.220.590.960.360.760.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News