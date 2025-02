Goyal Associates standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates rose 106.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.890.9340.4530.110.340.250.310.200.310.15

