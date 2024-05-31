Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Algoquant Fintech reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Algoquant Fintech reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7500.00% to Rs 21.28 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech reported to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7500.00% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 399.77% to Rs 64.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.280.28 7500 64.1712.84 400 OPM %25.38-3407.14 -23.70-43.22 - PBDT4.66-10.10 LP 11.45-6.27 LP PBT4.23-10.17 LP 10.25-6.49 LP NP4.76-6.74 LP 9.95-3.42 LP

