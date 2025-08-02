Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 9.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 9.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 601.85 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 9.02% to Rs 121.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 601.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 588.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales601.85588.62 2 OPM %28.6327.10 -PBDT180.05164.63 9 PBT162.99150.24 8 NP121.54111.48 9

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

