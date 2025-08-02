Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 9.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 601.85 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 9.02% to Rs 121.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 601.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 588.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

