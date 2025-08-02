Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 68.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 275.73 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 68.67% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 275.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 229.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.275.73229.155.825.1512.298.379.866.3110.126.00

