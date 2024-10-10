Alkem Laboratories inks licensing agreement with Sonnet

Alkem Laboratories has entered into a licensing agreement with US-based Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc (Sonnet) to develop, manufacture and commercialise the drug candidate SON-080 for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy in India.
SON-080 is Sonnet's proprietary version of atexakin alfa. It has shown encouraging data in phase 1b clinical trial. The drug candidate was demonstrated to be well-tolerated and the pain and quality of life survey results suggested a potential for rapid improvement of peripheral neuropathy symptoms and post-dosing durability, compared to placebo controls.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Under the licensing agreement, Alkem will carry out the clinical development of SON-080 in India with support from Sonnet and enable global and India regulatory filings. Alkem has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise the drug in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News