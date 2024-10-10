Alkem Laboratories inks licensing agreement with Sonnet

Alkem Laboratories has entered into a licensing agreement with US-based Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc (Sonnet) to develop, manufacture and commercialise the drug candidate SON-080 for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy in India.

SON-080 is Sonnet's proprietary version of atexakin alfa. It has shown encouraging data in phase 1b clinical trial. The drug candidate was demonstrated to be well-tolerated and the pain and quality of life survey results suggested a potential for rapid improvement of peripheral neuropathy symptoms and post-dosing durability, compared to placebo controls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the licensing agreement, Alkem will carry out the clinical development of SON-080 in India with support from Sonnet and enable global and India regulatory filings. Alkem has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise the drug in India.