Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infrastructure Developers receives affirmation in ratings from Moody's

IRB Infrastructure Developers receives affirmation in ratings from Moody's

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Moody's Investor Service (Moody's) has affirmed the loterm corporate family rating (CFR) of the company and the instrument rating assigned to its USD senior secured notes due 2032 after taking into account additional debt as approved in the Board meeting dated 09 October 2024. The outlook is Stable.

Long term corporate family rating - Ba1 (affirmed)
Instrument rating - Ba2 (affirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Top eight listed developers pare debt by 54% in Q1 FY25, says report

Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of season

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains being taken to Worli for final rites

BEW Launches as India's Premier B2B Events and Exhibitions IP Company

When 'CM Modi' brought Nano to Gujarat with a 1 word SMS to Ratan Tata

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story