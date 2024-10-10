IRB Infrastructure Developers receives affirmation in ratings from Moody's

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Moody's Investor Service (Moody's) has affirmed the loterm corporate family rating (CFR) of the company and the instrument rating assigned to its USD senior secured notes due 2032 after taking into account additional debt as approved in the Board meeting dated 09 October 2024. The outlook is Stable.

Long term corporate family rating - Ba1 (affirmed)

Instrument rating - Ba2 (affirmed)

