Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers Remains Steady

All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers Remains Steady

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Laborers and Rural Laborers (Base: 1986-87=100) remained steady in February 2024, with figures of 1258 and 1269, respectively. There was a varied pattern observed in the indices of constituent States. In the case of CPI-AL, eight states experienced a decline, while for CPI-RL, this downward trend was observed in seven states. Additionally, two states witnessed no change in their index. The month-to-month inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL were recorded at 7.43% and 7.36% in February 2024 showing a decrease from 7.52% and 7.37% in January 2024 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India's Consumer Price Inflation Eases To 5.09% In February

Euro Off Intraday Highs Against Dollar; US Inflation In Focus

Dollar Index Steadies Just Below 103 Mark; Awaits Further Cues On Federal Stance

Pound Lingers At Two-Week Low As UK Inflation Cools Further; FOMC Eyed

US S&amp;P500 closes above psychological mark of 5,000

AUDUSD Stays Well Supported By Positive Data; Dollar Weakness

Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RVNL rises on emerging as L-1 bidder for railway project

Indices trade with major gains; metal shares advance

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story