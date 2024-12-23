All-India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers rises 5.35% on year

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) registered an increase of 5 points each in the months of November 2024, reaching levels of 1320 and 1331, respectively. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of November, 2024 were recorded at 5.35% and 5.47%, respectively, compared to 7.37% and 7.13% in November, 2023. The corresponding figures for October, 2024 were 5.96% for CPI-AL and 6.00% for CPI-RL.

