Volumes soar at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
India Cements Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 December 2024.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd clocked volume of 164.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.41% to Rs.921.50. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd saw volume of 169.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.40% to Rs.367.65. Volumes stood at 8.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 20.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.65% to Rs.6,836.00. Volumes stood at 4.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd saw volume of 62.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.71% to Rs.178.76. Volumes stood at 24.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 34.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.14% to Rs.506.50. Volumes stood at 14.9 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

