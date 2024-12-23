Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mishtann Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Veeram Securities Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd and Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2024.

Mishtann Foods Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 7.44 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 245.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 200.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd crashed 9.01% to Rs 9.39. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Doms Industries Ltd tumbled 8.22% to Rs 2547. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10773 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd dropped 7.36% to Rs 17.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56561 shares in the past one month.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd shed 7.16% to Rs 292.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9624 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

