Bharat Electronics gains after bagging orders worth Rs 973 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 1.17% to Rs 294.30 after the company has received additional orders worth Rs 973 crore since its last disclosure on 9th December 2024.

The major orders includes platform screen doors for metro rail, radars, communication equipment, jammers, seekers, upgraded submarine sonar, upgraded satcom terminals, test stations, spares, services etc.

With the said orders, The company has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 9,801 crore in the current financial year.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 September 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

The company reported 35.22% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,450.88 crore on 14.78% rise in net sales to Rs 4,583.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

