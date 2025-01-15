Allcargo Gati rises after total volume climbs to 113 kt in Dec'24

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Allcargo Gati advanced 2.88% to Rs 77.90 after the company's total volume, including surface and air express, stood at 113 kiloton (kt) in December 2024, up 7.62% from 105 kt in December 2023.

On month on month (MoM) basis, the firm's total volume grew by 10.78% in December 2024 as against 102 kt in November 2024.

Allcargo Gati is primarily engaged in the business of E-commerce logistics, and running of fuel stations.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to net loss of Rs 1.91 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 3.4% YoY to Rs 426.35 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

