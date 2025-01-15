Shoppers Stop gains as Q3 PAT spurts 37% YoY to Rs 49 crore

Shoppers Stop advanced 5.81% to Rs 656.95 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 37.18% to Rs 48.78 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 35.56 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 8.67% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,311.46 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 68.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 37.5% YoY.

Total expenses rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 1,265.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Gross margin was at 40.7% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 39.7% registered in Q3 FY24. EBITDA rallied 19.63% to Rs 262 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 219 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The average transaction value (ATV) rose 6% YoY to Rs 5,374 crore in Q3 FY25, led by premiumization.

During the quarter, private brands sales were at Rs 186 crore with an overall contribution of 12% to the sales and 18% to apparels sale.

The beauty distribution business continued to outperform with Rs 78 crore sales during the quarter with over 26% YoY growth and Rs 169 crore YTD.

Shoppers Stop opened 1 department store, 6 beauty stores, and 9 Intune stores in this quarter, aggregating to 16 stores during the quarter, while capex invested was Rs 53 crore for Q3 and Rs 141 crore YTD.

The firm's First Citizen members contributed 83% to overall sales, out of which 69% were repeat and 14% were new members.

The company reported a GAAP EBITDA of Rs 262 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 219 crore in Q3 FY24. Non-GAAP EBITDA stood at Rs 110 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 21% YoY.

Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop, said, We ended Q3 with a fairly positive note and the growth trajectory of the business heading in the right direction. We have delivered healthy volume-led revenue growth of 9% and LFL growth of 4%, despite higher inflation and a decline in consumer spending. We had taken a number of initiatives during the quarter, such as India Weds with Shoppers Stop," Gifts of Love," Winter Magic Campaign," "ShowStoppers," Singles Day in Beauty, etc.

These initiatives led to an increase in premiumization, and our premium categories contributed 64% of our total revenue. We have improved every KPI during the quarter. Our strategic focus is to make private brands profitable. I am extremely pleased to say that private brands generated healthy margin growth, driven by lower markdown and obsolescence.

The beauty category continues to grow; sales grew +3%, led by a fragrance +14%. Our flagship store at Inorbit Malad, Mumbai, has been fully renovated and is now operational, featuring premium product offerings and enhanced customer experiences.

Shoppers Stop is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands.

