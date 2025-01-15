Benares Hotels rallies on reporting good Q3 numbers

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Benares Hotels surged 10.65% to Rs 9,151 after the company's net profit jumped 20% to Rs 13.56 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 11.30 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 15.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38.87 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As compared to Q2 FY25, the company's net profit surged by 88.3% and revenue jumped by 58.84% in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 12.51% to Rs 21.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 19.34 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2.83 crore (down 6.90% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 3.93 crore (up 12.28% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 21.2% as against Rs 15.13 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA jumped 19.1% to Rs 19.9 crore as compared to Rs 16.7 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the companys net profit grew by 11.2% to Rs 27.20 crore in 9M FY25 as against Rs 24.45 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 86.34 crore in 9M FY25, registering a growth of 1.6% year on year.

Meanwhile, the company informed that it has approved the appointment of Anita Belani for her first term as Independent Director of the company with effect from 14 January 2025.

Benares Hotels (BHL) is a listed public limited company incorporated in 1971. The Company operates its hotels, viz. Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and Ginger, Gondia in Maharashtra. The Company became a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) in 2011.

