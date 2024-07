The Board of Alliance Integrated Metaliks at its meeting held on 15 July 2024 has approved allotment of 26.33 crore bonus equity shares in ratio of 2:1. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 39,49,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each amounting to Rs 39,49,50,000/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp