Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Anil Somani as CFO

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Allied Blenders & Distillers has appointed Anil Somani as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Anil Somani has succeeded Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy.

With a distinguished career spanning over 32 years, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ABDL; having held prominent finance roles in Fortune 500 companies across sectors including manufacturing, retail, and the Big 4 firms.

A qualified Chartered Accountant by qualification; he has had extensive experience in Strategy and Financial Management, Internal Controls, Finance and Accounts, ERP Implementation, Digital Transformation, Treasury, Investor Relations, M&A projects, and PE Funding. Additionally, he is a certified SAP FICO Consultant and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) with a proven track record of leading multiple successful ERP implementations. His previous roles in both multinational corporations (MNCs) and Indian promoter-driven organizations have consistently showcased his ability to drive financial excellence and operational efficiency.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

