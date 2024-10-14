Alok Inds slides as net loss widens to Rs 262 cr in Q2

Alok Industries declined 1.94% to Rs 24.76 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 262.10 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 174.83 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped 35.46% year on year (YoY) to Rs 885.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 262.10 crore in second quarter of FY25 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 174.83 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses reduced by 25.45% YoY to Rs 1,160.63 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 441.76 crore (down 55.89% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 116.62 crore (down 3.8% YoY) during the quarter.