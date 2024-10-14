Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59769 shares Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Raymond Ltd, KSB Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59769 shares. The stock gained 2.60% to Rs.2,405.15. Volumes stood at 26617 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 158 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.41% to Rs.391.15. Volumes stood at 4.3 lakh shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd recorded volume of 3.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63179 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.4,295.75. Volumes stood at 54626 shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd saw volume of 12.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.71% to Rs.1,679.05. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd notched up volume of 7.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.42% to Rs.918.90. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

