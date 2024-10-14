Heubach Colorants India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2024. Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Heubach Colorants India Ltd tumbled 16.48% to Rs 559.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 88264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34158 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 154.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14362 shares in the past one month.

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd lost 9.85% to Rs 2.93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84030 shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd plummeted 7.89% to Rs 2.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 160.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 144.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd slipped 7.23% to Rs 48.24. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50774 shares in the past one month.

