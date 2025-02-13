Altair and LTTS to launch 5G-6G Wireless Center of Excellence

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, and L&T Technology Services announced the launch of a groundbreaking 5G-6G Wireless Center of Excellence (CoE). The CoE will harness the potential of 5G and 6G networks to address prevailing industry challenges like connectivity breakdowns, high operational costs, and slower innovation cycles for applications in segments like Mobility and Tech.

By combining Altair's best-in-class simulation and design tools with LTTS' domain expertise in endto-end product development and technology services, the CoE will incubate offerings and applications that cut across telecommunications, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and beyond.

5G and 6G networks deliver lightning-fast speeds, low latency, and unmatched scalability, while Digital Twins provide real-time, virtual models to predict issues, optimize performance and drive proactive decisions. Together, they empower businesses to boost connectivity reliability, enhance decision-making and improve operational efficiencies.

The CoE will focus on diverse initiatives to empower businesses with wireless solutions to include use cases such as:

5G/6G network planning to optimize public and private wireless networks, ensuring seamless connectivity and future-ready infrastructure

6G Reflective Intelligent Surfaces and RF Design and Development

Enhancements to wireless connectivity for applications in smart factories, connected vehicles, healthcare (remote monitoring), manufacturing (automated systems) Connected mobility and network failure predictions

Developing digital twins for 5G and 6G networks to enable real-time simulations and enhanced performance, benefitting multiple industries

For its cutting-edge work in simulation, predictive analytics, and real-time data integration through digital twin technology, LTTS was awarded the Partner of the Year Award at the 2025 Altair Channel Partner Awards.

