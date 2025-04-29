Ambuja Cements slips as Q4 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 1,282 crore in FY25

Ambuja Cements declined 1.59% to Rs 536.40 after the cement major's consolidated net profit dropped 15.71% to Rs 1,282.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,521.21 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 11.58% YoY to Rs 9,802.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 1,644.83 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,383.47 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional loss items of Rs 134.73 crore during the quarter.

Ambuja Cements sales volume stood at 18.7 million tons during the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 13% on a YoY basis.

In Q4 FY25, operating EBITDA advanced 9.95% YoY to Rs 1,868 crore, while EBITDA margin reduced to 18.9% as against 19.1% recorded in the similar quarter of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA PMT stood at Rs 1,001 in March 2025.

The company's net worth increased by Rs 12,969 crore during the quarter, reaching a total of Rs 63,811 crore. It remains debt-free and continues to maintain its Crisil AAA (stable) and Crisil A1+ ratings.

The cash & cash equivalent stood at Rs 10,125 crore, enabling accelerated growth in the future.

Also Read

The cement maker said that the higher volume, along with improved operational parameters, resulted in growth in all business parameters.

On the outlook front, Ambuja Cements said, Cement consumption for Q4 FY25 recorded growth of 6.5-7%. This increase in demand was driven by a pickup in construction activities, improvement in rural demand, traction in the real estate sector, and an increase in government spending. Cumulative growth for FY25 is likely to stay between 4% and 5%.

Based on the demand growth trends observed in H2 FY25, it is projected that cement demand growth in India during FY26 will continue to benefit from the momentum gained by government spending on infrastructure and construction activities and the pro-infrastructure and housing budget. Growth for FY26 is anticipated to range between 7% and 8%.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the dividend payout is Friday, 13 June 2025, and it will be paid on or after 1 July 2025.

Ambuja Cements is a major cement-producing company in India. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and market cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News