Indices ready to chase the global spark

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 81 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,474.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,817.64 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 April 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 1615.44 crore in the secondary market during April 2025 (so far). This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 6027.77 crore in March 2024.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were up 80 points, hinting at a positive opening in US stocks today.

Asian stocks ticked higher on Tuesday as investors kept a watchful eye on how U.S. President Donald Trumps tariffs might ripple through corporate earnings and upcoming economic data from Wall Street.

Meanwhile, market watchers were glued to updates on negotiations between the U.S. and various countries in the region, hoping for any signs of a breakthrough.

In Japan, markets were closed for a public holiday.

Back in the U.S., Wall Street served up modest gains on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, the S&P 500 inched up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped ever so slightly by 0.1%, as investors digested fresh comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In an interview, Bessent struck a cautiously optimistic tone, mentioning that many countries have offered "very good" tariff proposals to the U.S. He also emphasized that all parts of the U.S. government remain in touch with China although Beijing earlier insisted no talks had happened.

Investors are gearing up for a packed calendar, featuring the Federal Reserves favorite inflation metric the PCE Price Index along with the highly anticipated monthly jobs report. Plus, first-quarter GDP numbers are due, which could set the tone for the markets heading into the summer.

The so-called "Magnificent Seven" megacaps Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms among them are all set to drop their earnings this week.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks ended the day with strong gains, fueled by positive earnings reports from index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Global market momentum and robust Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows into India further bolstered buying activity. The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,005.84 points or 1.27% to 80,218.37. The Nifty 50 index soared 298.75 points or 1.20% to 24,328.50.

