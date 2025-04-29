Sensex closes 70 pts higher, Nifty ends above 24,300; VIX rallies 2.53%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with limited gains today, weighed down by mixed corporate earnings. However, strong foreign and domestic institutional inflows continued to support overall market sentiment.

The Nifty settled above the 24,300 level. IT, consumer durables and oil & gas shares advanced, while pharma, metal, and media shares declined.

As per provisional closing, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 70.01 points or 0.09% to 80,288.38. The Nifty 50 index rose 7.45 points or 0.03% to 24,335.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.09%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,831 shares rose and 2,096 shares fell. A total of 127 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.53% to 17.37.

IPO Update:

Also Read

The initial public offer of Ather Energy received bids for 1,44,71,140 shares as against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 29 April 2025. The issue was subscribed 0.27 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 April 2025 and it will close on 30 April 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 304 and Rs 321 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Ather Energy, incorporated in 2013, is an Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) company engaged in the design, development, and in-house assembly of electric scooters, battery packs, charging infrastructure, smart accessories, and supporting software systems.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rallied 1.23% to 35,920.40. The index shed 0.22% in the previous trading session.

LTIMindtree (up 2.49%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.35%), Persistent Systems (up 2.21%), Coforge (up 1.55%) and HCL Technologies (up 1.35%), Infosys (up 1.07%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.03%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.93%), Mphasis (up 0.43%), and Wipro (up 0.37%) were added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

H.G. Infra Engineering rose 0.22%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, H.G. Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-5, had received the Provisional Certificate for its highway development project in Odisha.

Optiemus Infracom rose 0.36%. The company's subsidiary announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Taiwan-based ASRock Inc., one of the world's top four motherboard manufacturers.

Hexaware Technologies rallied 3.56% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 2.6% to Rs 327.2 crore on 1.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,207.9 crore in Q1 CY25 over Q1 CY24.

Firstsource Solutions declined 1.34%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 20.37% to Rs 160.69 crore on a 29.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,167.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY25.

PCBL Chemical fell 2.98% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 9.7% to Rs 100.19 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 110.95 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations dropped 8.23% to Rs 2,087.49 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,928.78 crore in Q4 FY24.

Nippon Life India Asset Management fell 2.02% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 12.92% to Rs 298.60 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 342.92 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 5.17% to Rs 589.58 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, as against Rs 560.57 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Hatsun Agro Product slipped 4.30% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 17.52% to Rs 43.01 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 52.15 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.57% YoY to Rs 2,242.85 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Central Bank of India rose 1.07% after the banks standalone net profit jumped 28.02% to Rs 1,033.55 crore, driven by a 7.57% rise in total income to Rs 10,432.56 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

KFin Technologies added 2.40% after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.22% to Rs 85.05 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 74.46 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 23.8% YoY to Rs 282.69 crore in Q4 FY25.

Adani Green Energy declined 2.31%. The company reported a 53.33% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 230 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 150 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Total income increased by 15.38% YoY to Rs 3,278 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Adani Total Gas shed 1.22%. The company reported a 9.65% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 149.38 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 165.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 14.57% YoY to Rs 1,335.85 crore for the quarter ending 31 March 2025, driven by higher volume, primarily in the CNG segment.

Oberoi Realty fell 1.94% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 45.03% to Rs 433.17 crore on a 12.52% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,150.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

UCO Bank jumped 3.96% after the banks standalone net profit rose 24.1% to Rs 652.43 crore on 16.5% increase in total income to Rs 8,136.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

PNB Housing Finance surged 4.70% after the company's net profit increased by 25% year-on-year and 14% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 550 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net interest income grew by 16.2% YoY and 5.5% QoQ to Rs 734 crore during the quarter.

Coforge added 1.46% after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Coforge U.K. has entered into a share purchase agreement with Sapiens UK for the sale and transfer of the entirety of shareholding held by it in Coforge Advantage Go.

Vimta Labs gained 1.37% after the company reported a 31.2% increase in net profit from continuing operations to Rs 18.32 crore on a 31.4% rise in total income to Rs 96.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were up 150 points, hinting at a positive opening in US stocks today.

European markets traded higher on Tuesday, as investors parsed a flurry of earnings for indications of the impact of U.S. tariffs and global economic uncertainty.

Spains economy grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of the year, preliminary data from the countrys statistics office INE showed on Tuesday.

It marked a slight slowdown from the previous three months, when the Spanish economy saw quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.8%. Spain is expected to be a bright spot in the European economy this year.

Asian markets ended mixed after U.S. President Donald Trumps administration said that it would move to reduce the impact of auto tariffs, while investors also assessed company earnings.

Meanwhile, market watchers were glued to updates on negotiations between the U.S. and various countries in the region, hoping for any signs of a breakthrough.

In Japan, markets were closed for a public holiday.

Back in the U.S., Wall Street served up modest gains on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, the S&P 500 inched up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped ever so slightly by 0.1%, as investors digested fresh comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In an interview, Bessent struck a cautiously optimistic tone, mentioning that many countries have offered "very good" tariff proposals to the U.S. He also emphasized that all parts of the U.S. government remain in touch with China although Beijing earlier insisted no talks had happened.

Investors are gearing up for a packed calendar, featuring the Federal Reserves favorite inflation metric the PCE Price Index along with the highly anticipated monthly jobs report. Plus, first-quarter GDP numbers are due, which could set the tone for the markets heading into the summer.

The so-called "Magnificent Seven" megacaps Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms among them are all set to drop their earnings this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News