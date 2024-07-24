Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2024. Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Amines & Plasticizers Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 311.15 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 37070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18083 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 279.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5952 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd soared 19.32% to Rs 310. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32476 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd exploded 17.19% to Rs 157.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12193 shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd gained 16.28% to Rs 197.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48122 shares in the past one month.

