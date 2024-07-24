MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Castrol India Ltd and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2024. Avanti Feeds Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Castrol India Ltd and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp MMTC Ltd soared 16.74% to Rs 99.81 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd spiked 11.01% to Rs 716. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95082 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd surged 9.15% to Rs 674.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80204 shares in the past one month.

Castrol India Ltd spurt 9.04% to Rs 268.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd advanced 8.98% to Rs 1081.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59979 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17544 shares in the past one month.

