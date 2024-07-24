Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Teleservices registers net loss of Rs 323 crore in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has reported a net loss of Rs 323.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 301.18 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations during the period under review increased by 13.31% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 323.50 crore.

EBITDA improved by 8.91% in the first quarter to Rs 138.53 crore from Rs 127.20 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Operating profit margin in Q1 FY25 was 29.05% as against 30.92% in Q1 FY24.

Interest service coverage ratio for the June24 quarter was 0.80 times as compared 0.77 times recorded in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is a leading player in the connectivity and communication solutions market for SMEs. With services ranging from connectivity, collaboration, cloud & SaaS, security, and marketing solutions, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for businesses in India under the brand name 'Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS)'.

The scrip rose 1.83% to currently trade at Rs 101.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

