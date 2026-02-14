Associate Sponsors

Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit declines 17.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 24.90% to Rs 142.43 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 17.23% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.90% to Rs 142.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 189.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales142.43189.66 -25 OPM %8.818.62 -PBDT11.9814.02 -15 PBT10.5612.61 -16 NP7.599.17 -17

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

