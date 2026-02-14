Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit declines 17.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.90% to Rs 142.43 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 17.23% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.90% to Rs 142.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 189.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.142.43189.668.818.6211.9814.0210.5612.617.599.17

