Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 18.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.46% to Rs 1012.69 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 18.02% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 1012.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 884.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1012.69884.726.748.3856.4353.7438.2937.6629.5736.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News