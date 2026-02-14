Associate Sponsors

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 18.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 14.46% to Rs 1012.69 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 18.02% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 1012.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 884.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1012.69884.72 14 OPM %6.748.38 -PBDT56.4353.74 5 PBT38.2937.66 2 NP29.5736.07 -18

