Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 45.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 111.40 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 45.75% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 111.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.111.40125.0312.3219.3814.2625.0412.3623.049.2617.07

