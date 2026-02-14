Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 45.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 111.40 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 45.75% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 111.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales111.40125.03 -11 OPM %12.3219.38 -PBDT14.2625.04 -43 PBT12.3623.04 -46 NP9.2617.07 -46
