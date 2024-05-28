Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 94.59 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons declined 1.03% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 94.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.63% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 344.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales94.5985.73 10 344.26336.50 2 OPM %2.823.07 -2.112.12 - PBDT1.991.98 1 4.464.33 3 PBT1.921.94 -1 4.244.23 0 NP1.921.94 -1 3.133.15 -1

First Published: May 28 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

