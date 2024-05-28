Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 94.59 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons declined 1.03% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 94.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.63% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 344.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

94.5985.73344.26336.502.823.072.112.121.991.984.464.331.921.944.244.231.921.943.133.15

