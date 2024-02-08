Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 20.61 crore

Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt declined 73.21% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales20.6116.34 26 OPM %63.8066.46 -PBDT0.571.13 -50 PBT0.441.02 -57 NP0.301.12 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Belstar Microfinance Pvt standalone net profit rises 631.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 127.68 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Power Grid, Tata Consumer, Lupin in focus

Stocks may open with small gains, RBI policy outcome eyed

Piramal Pharma's USA facility gets 3 observations from USFDA

US Dow, S&amp;P500 hits fresh record high

Edelweiss Rural &amp; Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story