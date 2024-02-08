Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 20.61 crore

Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt declined 73.21% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.20.6116.3463.8066.460.571.130.441.020.301.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel