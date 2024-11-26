Angel One AMC receives SEBI approval to commence its mutual fund biz

Angel One Asset Management Company, wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One, has received the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as the asset management company for Angel One Mutual Fund. With this milestone, Angel One marks its entry into the asset management space, focusing exclusively on passive investment solutions.

Angel One Mutual Fund's passive investment products (i.e., Index Funds and ETFs) will be designed to offer clients a low-cost, transparent and accessible pathway to wealth creation. As passive investing continues to gain traction, Angel One Mutual Fund's commitment to this approach addresses the rising demand from clients seeking simplicity and cost-efficiency in their portfolios.

