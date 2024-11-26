Wipro secures 4-year extension of its contract with Marelli

Wipro has today announced the extension of its work with Marelli, a global leader in automotive solutions, for an additional four years.

As part of this engagement, Wipro FullStride Cloud will migrate Marelli's Milan Data Centre and all their local server rooms to the Cloud to centralize their operations and provide a more agile and stable ecosystem.

This transition to a more flexible and advanced cloud environment will empower Marelli to respond quickly to market changes, enable continuous innovation across their business, and strengthen their competitive edge. Ultimately, the project will help reduce the time-to-market for Marelli's products and services, creating long-term value for all stakeholders, continuing to advance Marelli's journey towards modernization and growth.

The project will also enhance employee support services with AI-powered virtual assistants, providing vulnerability management services, and offer comprehensive application maintenance services to drive innovation, optimize costs, and reduce the need for future reworks through solutions designed for long-term efficiency. Overall, the modernization project is expected to deliver significant operational savings.

