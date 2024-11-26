Sarveshwar Foods' Singapore arm bags order of Rs 44.5 cr

For supply of 12,000 MT of premium Indian Long Grain Parboiled rice

Sarveshwar Foods announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Point, Singapore, has secured a major order to supply 12,000 MT of premium Indian Long Grain Parboiled rice, valued at approximately Rs. 44.5 crore. This order is part of the subsidiary's strategic drive to achieve over Rs. 200 crore business during the current fiscal year.

Recently acquired Green Point, based in Singapore, serves as a gateway to the growing global market for rice and rice-based products. This order further strengthens Sarveshwar Foods position, with the global rice-based products market expected to grow from USD 226.36 billion in 2023 to USD 361.41 billion by 2031, driven by increasing demand for gluten-free alternatives.

The rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, coupled with growing awareness of the health benefits of rice-based products, such as low fat and high fibre, is fuelling global demand. Green Point is strategically positioned to capture significant market share in this rapidly expanding sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News