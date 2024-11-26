Ola Electric launches Gig and S1 Z range of affordable electric scooters

Ola Electric has announced the launch of its Gig and S1 Z range of scooters, designed to unlock the full potential of electric mobility for the masses. The new range of scooters comprises Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+ available at an introductory pricing of Rs 39,999 (ex-showroom), Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom), Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom), and Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom), respectively. The reservations for both the Gig and S1 Z series are open at just Rs 499 starting today. The new range of scooters offers durable, reliable, affordable, and flexible solutions, including removable batteries, fulfilling personal and commercial use cases of rural, semi-urban, and urban customers.

With the new range of products, coupled with the existing portfolio, Ola Electric aims to further revolutionise access to EVs with a wide range of affordable offerings across categories, catering broad spectrum of customers, thereby democratising electric mobility for all. Deliveries of the Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z series will begin starting April 2025, and May 2025, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News