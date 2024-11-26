Mafatlal Industries appraised at Maturity Level 3 in CMMI

Mafatlal Industries has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 (ML3) of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for CMMI- DEV and CMMI-SVC.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates that the Company is performing at a Defined level. At this level, the company focuses on achieving both projects and organizational performance objectives.

Maturity Level 3 signifies that Mafatlal Industries use organizational standards and tailors to address project and work characteristics, enabling the use and contribution to organizational assets. The focus is on achieving project and organizational performance objectives while fostering continuous improvement and delivering high-quality products and services.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. The CMMI framework and associated best practices are widely used by organisations around the world to guide improvement in their processes.

