Angel One client base jumps 40% YoY in March'25

Angel One announced that its client base surged 39.5% to 31.02 million in March 2025 as compared with 22.24 million in March 2024.

On a sequential basis, the companys client base rose 1.4% in March 2025 from 30.58 million.

Gross client acquisition fell 43.6% to 0.47 million in March 2025 as against 0.84 million in March 2024.

Angels overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 36,38,000 crore in March 2025, up 23% MoM and down 17.3% YoY. The ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 35,64,500 crore in March 2025, up 23.4% MoM and down 18% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 6,200 crore (up 8.1% MoM and down 2.5% YoY) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 67,300 crore (up 4.7% MoM and up 65.7% YoY) in March 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The stockbroker reported an 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 260.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.2% YoY to Rs 1,262.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

