Bharat Global Developers hits the floor after CEO resignation

Bharat Global Developers hit a lower circuit of 5% to Rs 1,236.45 after the company informed that Mohsin Shaikh, has tendered his resignation from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 03 April 2025.

According to an exchange filing, Mohsin Shaikh resigned from his position as chief executive officer due to personal and unavoidable circumstances. The filing also clarified that there are no material reasons behind his resignation.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors has approved the appointment of Tahir Mustufa Masalawala as an additional director (executive), effective from the same date.

Masalawala brings eight years of professional experience in architecture, with expertise in design and engineering, particularly in working drawings for structural engineers. Currently serving as a senior architect at A7 Architects, he has played a key role in executing over 85 projects, demonstrating strong leadership and versatility.

Additionally, the companys board has also approved the appointment of Niyati Vaishnav Ambani as an additional director, designated as non-executive independent director, with effect from 3 April 2025

Ambani is a dynamic banking and finance professional with over 25 years of experience. She is the founder of T3 Group of Companies, specializing in business and financial consultancy, catering to SMEs, infrastructure, and real estate sectors in both domestic and international markets. She also operates a trade tour company supporting MSMEs and corporates.

Bharat Global Developers (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers) specializes in sourcing, importing, and exporting a wide array of products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond.

The companys standalone net profit surged 189.6% to Rs 1.39 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 0.48 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 276.03 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 1.05 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

