Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian railways coach production up 9% in FY25

Indian railways coach production up 9% in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Railways has hit a significant milestone in the financial year 2024-25 by manufacturing 7,134 coaches, marking a 9% increase from the previous year's production of 6,541 coaches, with special emphasis on non A/C coaches with production of 4,601 coaches, catering the needs of common man. This rise reflects India's growing emphasis on modernizing Railway infrastructure to meet increasing passenger demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty tumble 1%; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 2.15%

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Kathmandu

Trishakti Inds secures Rs 6-cr order from NCC

Nifty trades near 23,000 level; broader mkt underperforms

L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story