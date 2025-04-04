Indian railways coach production up 9% in FY25

Indian Railways has hit a significant milestone in the financial year 2024-25 by manufacturing 7,134 coaches, marking a 9% increase from the previous year's production of 6,541 coaches, with special emphasis on non A/C coaches with production of 4,601 coaches, catering the needs of common man. This rise reflects India's growing emphasis on modernizing Railway infrastructure to meet increasing passenger demand.

