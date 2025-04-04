Trishakti Inds secures Rs 6-cr order from NCC

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 6 crore from NCC for the supply of advanced earth-moving heavy equipment for NCC's ongoing project.

The contract will be effective immediately and has a duration of 12 months. The company also clarified that the agreement does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The company stated that this award reflects its commitment to providing high-capacity equipment for large-scale projects and further strengthens its position in the infrastructure sector. It also anticipates that this contract will positively impact the companys financial performance in the upcoming quarters.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

Shares of Trishakti Industries rose 0.37% to Rs 149.85, while shares of NCC declined 2.98% to Rs 208.50 on the BSE.

