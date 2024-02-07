Angel One spurts as client base climbs 58% YoY in January

Angel One rallied 6.04% to Rs 3,318 after the brokerage company's client base surged 58.49% to 20.43 million in January 2024 as against 12.89 million in January 2023.

On sequential basis, the company's client base grew by 5.03% month on month (MoM) from 19.45 million in December 2023.

Gross client acquisition stood at 1.03 million in January 2024 as compared with 0.39 million in January 2023 (up 162.7%) and 1.05 million in December 2023 (down 1.90%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) rose to Rs 43,87,900 crore in Q3 FY24, up 4.43% QoQ and up 157.79% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 43,36,400 crore in January 2024 (up 4.39% MoM and up 159.29% YoY). ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 8,100 crore (up 12.5% MoM and up 186% YoY) and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 36,000 crore (up 7.78% MoM and up 144.8% YoY) in January 2024.

The company's turnover market share in cash market share was at 15.6% (up 70 bps MoM and up 260 bps YoY) in January 2024.The company's turnover market share in commodity segment was at 59.7% (down 163 bps MoM while up 858 bps YoY) during the period under review.

Angel's average daily orders (ADO) stood at Rs 7.56 million in January 2024, up 10.2% MoM and up 84.6% YoY.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage companys consolidated net profit declined 14.52% to Rs 260.3 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 304.5 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Total income rose marginally on YoY basis to Rs 1060.8 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News