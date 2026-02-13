Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 20.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 71.66 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 20.71% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 71.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales71.6664.09 12 OPM %3.704.67 -PBDT2.172.47 -12 PBT1.481.87 -21 NP1.111.40 -21
