Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 20.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 71.66 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 20.71% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 71.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.6664.093.704.672.172.471.481.871.111.40

