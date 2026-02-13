Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 4250.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 810.53% to Rs 1.73 croreNet profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 4250.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 810.53% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.730.19 811 OPM %61.8510.53 -PBDT1.170.05 2240 PBT1.140.03 3700 NP0.870.02 4250
