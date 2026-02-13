Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 4250.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 4250.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 810.53% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 4250.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 810.53% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.730.19 811 OPM %61.8510.53 -PBDT1.170.05 2240 PBT1.140.03 3700 NP0.870.02 4250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 41.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Flora Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Photoquip India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story