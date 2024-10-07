Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Russian missile strike damaged vessel carrying grain in port, says Ukraine

Russian missile strike damaged vessel carrying grain in port, says Ukraine

The ministry said this was the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks

strike, missile attack
Russia has struck the port repeatedly in the war since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Russian missile strike damaged a civilian Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel loaded with corn in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi on Oct. 6, Ukraine's restoration ministry said on Monday.
 
The ministry said on Facebook the 15 crew members were not injured.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Fortunately none of the 15 crew members, citizens of Egypt and Syria, were injured. In total, the vessel was loaded with about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn. This is a completely civilian cargo," it said.
 
The ministry said this was the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks.
"This is nothing more than Russia's attempts to influence the successful operation of the Ukrainian maritime food corridor and endanger global food security," the ministry quoted deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba as saying.
Moscow has repeatedly denied it attacks civilian targets.
 

More From This Section

US benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rise to 4%, keeps equity bulls in check

Ukraine grain exports reach 11.2 MT so far this year, says Kyiv

Nobel Prize in Medicine is awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun

At least five people die from suspected heat stroke at IAF event in Chennai

Activist investor Starboard Value acquires $1 billion stake in Pfizer

In early September, the Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier Aya was hit by a Russian missile in the Black Sea.
Later in the month, another vessel, an Antigua-flagged carrier, was damaged in a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian port of Odesa.
 
Russia has struck the port repeatedly in the war since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russia aims to boost coal exports to India amid growing fuel demand

Fire breaks out at oil depot in Feodosia on Crimean coast of Black Sea

'God save the Tsar!': Prez Putin receives first wishes for 72nd birthday

Ukraine shoots down Russian fighter plane, Moscow claims gains in east

US, Microsoft disrupt Russian hackers targeting officials, nonprofits

Topics :RussiaUkrainecivilian deaths

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story