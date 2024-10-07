Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company receives upgrade in credit ratings

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
From CARE

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company has achieved a significant milestone with a credit rating upgrade from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). The company's LoTerm Issuer Rating has been elevated to 'IND AA+' from 'IND AA', with a Stable outlook. Additionally, Star Health's subordinated debt has been upgraded to 'IND AA' from 'IND AA-'. The upgrade reflects Star's consistence in profitability, leadership position and large distribution network. Recently, Care Ratings had also assigned Star Health Insurance a credit rating of 'CARE AA+' with a Stable Outlook.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

