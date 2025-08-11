Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 139.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.80% to Rs 258.16 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 139.47% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.80% to Rs 258.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 185.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.258.16185.995.995.7416.628.7912.965.049.103.80

