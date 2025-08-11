J A Finance standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of J A Finance declined 34.48% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.730.6868.4969.120.260.360.260.360.190.29

