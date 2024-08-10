Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.73% to Rs 185.99 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 4.11% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.73% to Rs 185.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 253.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.185.99253.845.745.088.7910.275.045.103.803.65

