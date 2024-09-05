Apollo Hospitals arm incorporates WOS; to increase stake in AHL

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise informed that Apollo Healthco (AHL), an unlisted material wholly owned subsidiary of the company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary by the name Apollo 24/7 Insurance services. According to the exchange filing, the company has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) on 3 September 2024. According to the exchange filing, the company has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) on 3 September 2024. The primary objective of incorporating Apollo 24/7 Insurance Services is to operate as corporate agents for life insurance. This includes acting as agents, engaging in activities incidental to and allied with the insurance business through technology and online platforms, including acquiring necessary licenses and permissions from various authorities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apollo Healthco has subscribed initial share capital of Rs 1,00,00,000, consisting of 10,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each and it has holding 100% of the share capital in Apollo 24/7 Insurance Services.

The incorporated company is considered a related party of the company. The Promoter and Promoter group does not have any interest in the company.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the subscription to equity shares, on a preferential basis, issued by AHL, a material wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The total purchase consideration for this subscription is Rs 399.99 crore.

The company has subscribed 3,43,629 equity shares of AHL, each with a face value of Rs 10 and a premium of Rs 11,630.45, representing 0.09% of the paid-up share capital of AHL. The total consideration for these shares amounts to Rs 3,99,99,97,755. The acquisition has completed on 3 September 2024.

This transaction has conducted at arm's length. The primary objective of this subscription is capital expansion of AHL and the proceeds from this preferential allotment will be utilized to settle payables due from AHL to the company.

The Company's stake in AHL has increased by 0.09% paid up share capital of AHL (on an as-if converted basis).

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 83.9% to Rs 305.2 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 166.6 crore reported in same quarter previous year. Revenue from operations increased 15.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,085.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip rose 0.71% to Rs 6,978.30 on the BSE.

